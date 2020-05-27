Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Michigan football and basketball, on the podcast. Crawford joins senior editor John Borton to delve into the meaning of University President Mark Schlissel's weekend words, and ponder what would happen if other schools were playing football this fall and Michigan was not. All that, and a dose of Michigan football and basketball recruiting.

Jim Harbaugh hopes to be shaking hands after a number of victories in the fall of 2020.

