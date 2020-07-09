 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 11:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk Jim Harbaugh, COVID/football developments, and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of the Ivy League cancelling sports, Ohio State football suspending workouts, and Harbaugh's deep desire to see his team take the field this fall.

Jim Harbaugh says he embraces the opportunity to put his team on the field and keep it safe.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

