TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk Jim Harbaugh, COVID/football developments, and more. Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of the Ivy League cancelling sports, Ohio State football suspending workouts, and Harbaugh's deep desire to see his team take the field this fall.

Jim Harbaugh says he embraces the opportunity to put his team on the field and keep it safe.

