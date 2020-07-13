 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 11:00:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about a possible move of football to the spring and much more, on the podcast.

Crawford and senior editor also discuss who fills the role as Michigan's best quarterback to date under Jim Harbaugh, and a host of other items regarding the men in the winged helmets.

Jim Harbaugh hopes for and is preparing for a 2020 college football season in the fall, but may not get it.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

