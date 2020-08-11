TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about the gut punch of no Michigan football this fall.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss many ramifications of the Big Ten's decision to cancel, from a possible spring season to upperclassmen decisions to Jim Harbaugh's reaction and more.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook