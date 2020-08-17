TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Crawford and senior editor discuss the issues, including parents answering back, players speaking out, etc. They also talk about Coronavirus and how it's affecting other spots where football could still be played.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, commenting on the continued pushback to no football.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

