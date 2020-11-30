TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins senior editor John Borton in a lively discussion of Michigan football. Crawford and Borton touch on the misery that played out in Michigan's loss to Penn State on Saturday, but go far beyond. They discuss the state of the Michigan football program, where it's heading this year and beyond, and what's needed to restore a once-capable football squad.

Ever since an opening-week win at Minnesota, the Wolverines haven't been able to mask their woes.