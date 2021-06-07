Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Jim Harbaugh, U-M football and change. Crawford and senior editor John Borton dive into the huge differences between what the Wolverines featured last year and this upcoming season, starting with the coaching staff. They also talk about some of the most recent developments in player procurement and roster progress.

Michigan's safeties might be able to do less chasing from behind in 2021, under a new defensive system.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…