Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking all things Michigan football. Crawford and senior editor John Borton dice up the crucial opening five games, in terms of how they will affect perception and attitudes. They also focus on Michigan's porous defense in 2020, and how that could change, as well as discussing — of course — U-M's present QB situation.

Cade McNamara has put himself in position to start at quarterback, but rookie J.J. McCarthy isn't going away. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…