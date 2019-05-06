News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Qx0posq7qr7vkqi6aeiz
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and head coach Jim Harbaugh will have plenty to discuss before fall.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox

East Lansing media personality Tom Crawford jumps on the podcast, discussing Michigan football and basketball.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the wait-and-see attitude expected even if football starts 2019 strongly, and John Beilein's scramble to fill out a basketball roster given the program's NBA departures.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine,@AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}