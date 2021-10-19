 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Northwestern-Michigan, U-M's areas of needed improvement, and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into what it will take for the Wolverines to emerge as serious contenders to make the Big Ten Championship game and perhaps the playoffs, on the podcast.

Michigan Wolverines football tailback Blake Corum
Michigan Wolverines tailback Blake Corum will continue to be a key cog while U-M seeks a title.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

