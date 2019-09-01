Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen gives his take on Michigan's opening-night win over Middle Tennessee State.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss some of the kinks the Wolverines must work out, quickly, on both sides of the football. They also take a look at the up side of the ledger, and who stood out.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
