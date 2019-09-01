News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 08:34:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen gives his take on Michigan's opening-night win over Middle Tennessee State.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss some of the kinks the Wolverines must work out, quickly, on both sides of the football. They also take a look at the up side of the ledger, and who stood out.

Senior tight end Sean McKeon caught one of three TD tosses by senior quarterback Shea Patterson.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…


{{ article.author_name }}