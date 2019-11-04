Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton to talk about Michigan's win over Maryland, varying emotional levels over the course of the season, throwing the football often to junior wide receiver Nico Collins, and more.

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen delivers strong takes and a rallying cry for Jim Harbaugh's crew.

Here's what Van Bergen had to say…

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook