 Michigan Wolverine Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 08:40:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Former U-M defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the post-game podcast, talking about the Wolverines' win.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss all aspects of Michigan's 47-14 roll over WMU, and Van Bergen particularly focuses on the new defense rolled out by coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Michigan football safety Brad Hawkins
Senior safety Brad Hawkins gets pressure, on a day when the visiting Broncos felt plenty of it.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}