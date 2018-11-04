After every Michigan game, former Wolverines Ryan Van Bergen and Doug Skene join John Borton and Chris Balas to discuss the game. Here’s the highlights from Sunday’s podcasts:

Ryan Van Bergen

On Penn State’s will to win: “Watching this game, it looked like Penn State lost their will to play early in this game. I think everyone assumed it would be a battle back and forth, at least initially.”

Offensive approach: “We’re moving the chains. It’s a very conservative approach, which I agree with offensively. We’re not trying to take shots, we did take a couple of shots. It’s not in our makeup to consistently take downfield shots. We don’t need to.”

Lack of turnovers: “It’s very exciting. This is where we wanted to be and not only that, a lack of turnovers. We’re not turning the ball over. It’s another game where we didn’t throw an interception.”

The energy in the stadium: “I was there, I was sitting behind the Michigan bench. I felt the energy, you could feel it when you were on the field. It was exciting.”

On comparing Michigan to other teams: “All we can do is to control how play when we get to the games and our statistics on defense are astounding. Offensively, we’re not shabby either. At first, we thought we were manageable but now we have weapons and we’re dynamic.”

Michigan’s growth: “I’ve seen improvement across the board with every play that’s been out there, everybody has improved from game one to now. I don’t think they’re letting off the gas and that’s a big difference maker between who wins in November and who’s season goes the other way.

Doug Skene

On the way Michigan is playing: “The emotional level at which this entire football team right now, offense, defense and special teams, this emotional level is nearing heights that we have not seen in quite some time. That makes the sky the limit here for this season with this team and it’s so refreshing to watch.”

Offensive line play: “For the second game in a row, zero hits on the quarterback. Second game in a row against two pretty good defensive lines, defensive fronts. One sack that I tagged on the o-line, three tackles for loss.”

On the tight ends blocking: “That’s the final piece of this blocking scheme, because Higdon has gotten so much better at pass pro. We know this offensive line has made improvements and if you’re going to keep the tight ends in their to max protect and help with pass pro, then they’ve got to take their game to the next step. If and when they do that, this offense will be even stronger.”

“This might be the best performing offensive line unit that we’ve seen in ten plus years.”

Overall impressions of team: “By no means is this a finished product. There’s still room for improvement. But back to your point about where this team is going and the way they are playing defensively, I’ve said it all along now that the emotion which this defense plays football, which is generated by Coach Brown and the defensive staff, the emotion has now bled over to the other phases of this roster and the impact they have is now being felt.