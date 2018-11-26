Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Regular Season Thoughts: Time To Breathe
Michigan wraps up the regular season 10-2, the third year out of four head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 10 games.
Yep, the 62-39 loss to Ohio State put a damper on all of it. It was inexcusable, unacceptable, depressing, ridiculous, all of it … but let’s put this in perspective a bit.
First, this is the third time in the last 40 years that this program has won 10 games in three out of four years, and the first time since 1997-99 under Lloyd Carr. Granted, there was one less game when Bo Schembechler did it in 1977, 78 and ’80, but there was much less conference parity back then. Not until the mid-1980s, in fact, did the conference start becoming tougher to navigate, coinciding with the reduction in scholarships.
