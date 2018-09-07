Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen knows about bouncing back from a tough loss. He talks about that, and much more, on the pre-game podcast.
Van Bergen delivers some incisive takes about expectations for the home opener against Western Michigan, and what the Wolverines can gain from this one.
Here's the podcast…
