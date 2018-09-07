Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan needs to stay aggressive on offense even if it takes control of the game, Van Bergen says.

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen knows about bouncing back from a tough loss. He talks about that, and much more, on the pre-game podcast.

Van Bergen delivers some incisive takes about expectations for the home opener against Western Michigan, and what the Wolverines can gain from this one.

Here's the podcast…


---

