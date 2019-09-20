Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about the U-M invasion of Madison against Wisconsin's Badgers.
Van Bergen breaks it down on both sides of the football, with senior editor John Borton. He also delivers three key aspects to entering Camp Randall and coming away at 3-0.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
