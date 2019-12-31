Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen sizes up the Wolverines' chances against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
Van Bergen joins senior editor John Borton to talk about a possible scenario that would have Michigan battling for a fourth-quarter lead, and the factors weighing against that eventuality. The former Wolverine also delivers a plea for Michigan to come out as a more physical team than it has all year.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook