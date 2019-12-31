News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen sizes up the Wolverines' chances against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Van Bergen joins senior editor John Borton to talk about a possible scenario that would have Michigan battling for a fourth-quarter lead, and the factors weighing against that eventuality. The former Wolverine also delivers a plea for Michigan to come out as a more physical team than it has all year.

Much of Michigan's hopes rest on senior quarterback Shea Patterson enjoying a big day versus Bama.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…


