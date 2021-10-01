Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen analyzes the impending showdown between the Wolverines and Badgers.
Van Bergen shares a painful memory of playing Wisconsin, and what went on behind the scenes in that one. He focuses mostly on Saturday's battle between the 4-0 Michigan and 1-2 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
