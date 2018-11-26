Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

For weeks, Michigan had been slotted comfortably into the College Football Playoff and likely heading to the Cotton Bowl.

The Wolverines 62-39 loss at Ohio State changes that and Michigan’s likely bowl destination is now in flux. Here’s where different college football analysts think Michigan might land:

- ESPN has Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Kyle Bonagura has the Wolverines facing Washington State, while Mitch Sherman has them playing LSU.

- Sports Illustrated’s Eric Single has Michigan playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Florida.

- Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey also has Michigan facing Florida in the Peach Bowl.

“Michigan is clearly out of the playoff, and the Wolverines will have to settle for an at-large spot in the New Year's Six,” Tansey wrote. “Jim Harbaugh's team has an outside chance to receive an invitation to the Rose Bowl if the Buckeyes win the Big Ten Championship and make the playoff.”

- CBS Sports prognosticator Jerry Palm has Michigan heading to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl against Washington. This would Michigan’s first trip to the Rose Bowl since the Wolverines fell to USC 32-18 in the 2007 Rose Bowl.

Palm has Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, which would allow Michigan to go to the Rose Bowl.

- Bill Bender of the Sporting News also has Michigan facing the Huskies in the Rose Bowl with Ohio State heading to the playoff.

- Jason Kirk of SBNation.com also has Michigan in the Rose Bowl facing off against Washington with Ohio State making the playoff.

- Steve Petrella of the Action Network.com also has Michigan in the Rose Bowl against Washington.

“Michigan will likely still go to the Rose Bowl, because the selection committee has been adamant in the past that this spot will go to the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the College Football Playoff Top 25 should the league champion reach the playoff,” Petrella wrote. “We’ll assume Ohio State does for now.”