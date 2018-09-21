The Michigan Wolverines Football Quarterly Report
With a quarter of the 2018 season already come and gone, we break down several areas of Michigan's team so far, including MVPs on each side of the ball, breakout players and much more.
Offensive MVP
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has to get the nod here, and it's not even close.
He has single-handedly resurrected a Michigan passing attack that was abysmal in 2017, and appears to have made it quite potent.
Patterson's statistics tell the story of how good he's been — his six touchdown passes are the second most in the conference, and his 70.8 completion percentage is the third best mark.
On top of that, his 6-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio is also tied for the second best ratio in the Big Ten.
The junior quarterback has also done plenty of things that don't show up in the box score, including his ability to elude pressure in the pocket and make plays with his feet. Patterson has also demonstrated how accurate he can throw on the run.
His competitiveness and fiery spirit are also things that have impressed so far — he is a leader and a true team player, which is something that can't be understated.
Patterson has been, far and away, the best player on offense this year, and the team would not be at the same level without him.
Offensive Breakout Player
Note: Patterson wasn't considered since he wasn't on the team last year.
Sophomore receiver Nico Collins was considered for this spot, but it ultimately has to go to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.
As a freshman last year, the Detroit native saw as much time as any receiver on the roster, but made a minimal impact, hauling in just 22 balls for 277 yards.
Peoples-Jones is already over halfway to surpassing both of those totals, having brought in 14 receptions for 159 yards, to go along with four touchdowns.
His big play ability has made him a major weapon for Patterson in the passing game — he had scoring grabs of 35 and 41 yards last week against SMU alone.
The sophomore's four TD grabs are now tied for the seventh most in all of college football.
There was hope that Peoples-Jones would emerge this year as a sophomore and become a go-target in the passing game, and we're finally starting to see why he was rated as the No. 1 wideout in the country out of high school in 2017.
Defensive MVP
