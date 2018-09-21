With a quarter of the 2018 season already come and gone, we break down several areas of Michigan's team so far, including MVPs on each side of the ball, breakout players and much more.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has to get the nod here, and it's not even close.

He has single-handedly resurrected a Michigan passing attack that was abysmal in 2017, and appears to have made it quite potent.

Patterson's statistics tell the story of how good he's been — his six touchdown passes are the second most in the conference, and his 70.8 completion percentage is the third best mark.

On top of that, his 6-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio is also tied for the second best ratio in the Big Ten.

The junior quarterback has also done plenty of things that don't show up in the box score, including his ability to elude pressure in the pocket and make plays with his feet. Patterson has also demonstrated how accurate he can throw on the run.

His competitiveness and fiery spirit are also things that have impressed so far — he is a leader and a true team player, which is something that can't be understated.

Patterson has been, far and away, the best player on offense this year, and the team would not be at the same level without him.