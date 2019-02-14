Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Of Michigan's 26-man signing class, eight of them are already enrolled and living on campus. With that in mind, we've ranked the likelihood that each of them will see meaningful playing time in 2019, beginning with the least likely at No. 8 and working our way up to No. 1. Note: each player's class refers to what they will be in 2019.

8. Cade McNamara (Quarterback)

McNamara was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada in both 2017 and 2018. Cade McNamara

McNamara may be better than some of the Wolverines ahead of him on this list, but it's hard to envision him playing next year when considering what Michigan has returning at quarterback. Shea Patterson will be a senior in 2019, Dylan McCaffrey will be a redshirt sophomore, Joe Milton will be a redshirt freshman and Brandon Peters will be a redshirt junior, and it's safe to assume McNamara will be behind all of them on the depth chart. Even if mass injuries hit the position, one would think that one of the aforementioned signal-callers would be better suited to lead U-M's offense than McNamara as a freshman. The Nevada native's time may come someday at Michigan, but it's unlikely to occur in 2019.

7. Jalen Perry (Cornerback)

Prior to his Michigan pledge, Perry was actually committed to Georgia for one year from October of 2017 to October of 2018. Brandon Brown