Ranking The Chances Of Playing Time In 2019 For The 8 Early Enrollees
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Of Michigan's 26-man signing class, eight of them are already enrolled and living on campus.
With that in mind, we've ranked the likelihood that each of them will see meaningful playing time in 2019, beginning with the least likely at No. 8 and working our way up to No. 1.
Note: each player's class refers to what they will be in 2019.
8. Cade McNamara (Quarterback)
McNamara may be better than some of the Wolverines ahead of him on this list, but it's hard to envision him playing next year when considering what Michigan has returning at quarterback.
Shea Patterson will be a senior in 2019, Dylan McCaffrey will be a redshirt sophomore, Joe Milton will be a redshirt freshman and Brandon Peters will be a redshirt junior, and it's safe to assume McNamara will be behind all of them on the depth chart.
Even if mass injuries hit the position, one would think that one of the aforementioned signal-callers would be better suited to lead U-M's offense than McNamara as a freshman.
The Nevada native's time may come someday at Michigan, but it's unlikely to occur in 2019.
7. Jalen Perry (Cornerback)
Having Perry this low on the list may come as a surprise to some, considering how inexperienced Michigan will be at cornerback in 2019 (outside of senior Lavert Hill and junior Ambry Thomas, to a lesser extent).
The starting spot opposite Hill will likely be a tightly-contested battle that rages on into fall camp, but there will be no shortage of contenders in Thomas, redshirt sophomore Ben St-Juste, redshirt freshmen Vincent Gray and Myles Sims, etc.
If some of the youngsters don't progress as quickly as expected, then Perry could potentially see time in a backup role, but the odds of him experiencing meaningful action in 2019 still seem slim.
6. Erick All (Tight end)
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news