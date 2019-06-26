A.J. Henning Goes Blue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.
I’m coming home...— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) June 26, 2019
100% C O M M I T T E D ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTPUKbmyOQ
Though he is listed as an all-purpose running back by Rivals, the Michigan coaching staff actually views him as a slot receiver.
Henning's body type and versatility will likely be utilized in similar fashion to that of current U-M freshmen wideouts Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and George Johnson in coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.
The fact that the four-star chose to pledge this week did not come as a surprise, especially when Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star wideout Brenden Rice revealed two weeks ago he had been told by the U-M coaching staff that Henning had already informed them of his commitment.
On top of that, Henning also tweeted out last week that he planned on committing before his senior season.
Conversational tweets between class of 2021 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Henning led many to believe an announcement may soon be coming from the latter after the former pledged to U-M in mid-May.
The two Illinois natives had become close throughout the recruiting process, which certainly didn't hurt Michigan's chances in landing Henning once McCarthy pledged.
At No. 84 nationally, the 5-10, 183-pounder is now U-M's top commit in its 2020 class.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook