{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 19:19:53 -0500') }}

Commitment Impact: Zak Zinter To Michigan

Brandon Brown
Recruiting Editor
Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter is another versatile piece for Ed Warinner to work with up front.

The Wolverines' seventh commitment in the 2020 class is Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter. The 6-6, 300-pounder is currently the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 3 player in Massachusetts.

