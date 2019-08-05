News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Impact: Reece Atteberry To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines cleaned up during and after their massive official visit weekend in late-June. Of the 18 uncommitted visiting prospects, 10 of them ended up committing to Michigan and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry was one of them.

T2arneop8zzp8ecm2sv3
Three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry is versatile enough to play center, guard and tackle.

At the time of his commitment, Atteberry was pledge No. 13 in Michigan's 2020 class. The rising senior is considered the No. 5 player in Colorado and the No. 51 offensive tackle in the country.

Want to read about Atteberry's impact? Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}