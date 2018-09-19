Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 'Dax Hill Is A Prodigious Talent'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Co-publisher and editor of SoonerScoop.com Josh McCuistion has seen Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill play in person many times making him quite qualified to talk about Hill's abilities. McCuistion went on record and gave glowing remarks about Michigan's newest commit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news