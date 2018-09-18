Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 18:53:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Devell Washington Recaps Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ecakdyxn7tthvuyvxi07
Three-star wide receiver Devell Washington thoroughly enjoyed his first ever trip to Michigan Stadium for the opener against Western Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Michigan offered Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington back in mid-June and the 6-4, 205-pounder made his way to Ann Arbor for U-M's home opener and couldn't have been more impressed.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}