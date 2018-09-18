Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Devell Washington Recaps Visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington back in mid-June and the 6-4, 205-pounder made his way to Ann Arbor for U-M's home opener and couldn't have been more impressed.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news