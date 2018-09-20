Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson To Michigan
For a while it looked like Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson was going to end up in Eugene but pleasant persistence kept Michigan in the fight and ultimately earned his commitment. At 5-9, 183 pounds, Jackson plays multiple positions in high school but is being brought to Ann Arbor as primarily a slot receiver.
