Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson can do it all on the football field.
Giles Jackson

For a while it looked like Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson was going to end up in Eugene but pleasant persistence kept Michigan in the fight and ultimately earned his commitment. At 5-9, 183 pounds, Jackson plays multiple positions in high school but is being brought to Ann Arbor as primarily a slot receiver.

