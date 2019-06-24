Persi has been on Michigan's radar for quite some time and over the course of his recruitment he has climbed the ranks and become one of the more coveted, true tackles in the country. At 6-7, 265 pounds he's exactly what offensive line coach Ed Warriner was looking for to play along side guys like three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua , four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter and recent commit, three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry .

The rising senior lineman gained a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail since the calendar flipped over to 2019 and amassed 27 offers. He ultimately whittled his list down to Michigan, UCLA and USC, so luring him away from the Cali schools should be viewed as a pretty big coup for Warinner and Co.

Persi is pledge No. 16 for Michigan overall in the 2020 class and No. 6 coming out of the massive official visit weekend. Persi fills a crucial need for the Wolverines along the offensive line and bumps the class up to No. 10 in the country in the process. Michigan would probably be fine with being done along the offensive line but there is one, maybe two, targets still remaining in Broken Arrow (Okla.) High four-star offensive guard Andrew Raym and, to a lesser extent, Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, both of whom were on their official visit this past weekend as well.