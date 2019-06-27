U-M's Recruiting Class Up To No. 4 Nationally Following Its Wave Of Commits
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After a wave of nine commitments (including six four-stars) that began last Saturday during Michigan's mammoth recruiting weekend, the Wolverines' 2020 football class has climbed all the way from the mid teens to fourth nationally and is now the top overall haul in the Big Ten.
The action began last Saturday when four prospects — Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Attebury, Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis and Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan — pledged to the Maize and Blue, and carried over into Sunday when Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis joined the party.
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi was added to the mix late Monday night, and the Wolverines then picked up their biggest addition of the bunch on Tuesday afternoon when Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning pledged.
The momentum was capped off today with two more monstrous pickups from two players both rated in the top-150 nationally, in Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum and Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings.
Here's a closer look at each story written about the nine prospects in chronological order by TheWolverine, followed by their commitment profiles (ordered from highest to lowest):
• Ideal Viper William Mohan Goes in Depth on Commitment
• Top-60 OL Andrew Gentry Includes Michigan in top Four Following Visit
• Versatile DL Aaron Lewis Discusses Flip From West Virginia to Michigan
• Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Gaige Garcia Commits to U-M
• Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Jeffrey Persi
• Attebury Explains What Made him Commit to U-M, Explains how it all Went Down
• Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
• Aaron Lewis Discusses his Commitment, the Bond Michigan's 2020 Class is Building
At No. 4 in the country, Michigan's recruiting haul only trails Clemson, LSU and Alabama, in that order.
It is also five spots ahead of Ohio State, who checks in as the Big Ten's next-highest rated club at No. 9.
The Wolverines concluded with the league's best overall class in the 2019 cycle for the first time since 2007, finishing at No. 10 nationally and edging out Penn State by a single spot.
As for the 2020 crew, the Maize and Blue's 12 four-stars are tied with LSU for the second-most in the country, and are only behind Alabama's 14.
The last time Michigan finished with a group rated No. 4 or higher was in 2017, when head coach Jim Harbaugh reeled in back-to-back No. 4-ranked classes (2016 as well).
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook