After a wave of nine commitments (including six four-stars) that began last Saturday during Michigan's mammoth recruiting weekend, the Wolverines' 2020 football class has climbed all the way from the mid teens to fourth nationally and is now the top overall haul in the Big Ten.

The action began last Saturday when four prospects — Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Attebury, Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis and Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan — pledged to the Maize and Blue, and carried over into Sunday when Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis joined the party.

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi was added to the mix late Monday night, and the Wolverines then picked up their biggest addition of the bunch on Tuesday afternoon when Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning pledged.

The momentum was capped off today with two more monstrous pickups from two players both rated in the top-150 nationally, in Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum and Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings.

Here's a closer look at each story written about the nine prospects in chronological order by TheWolverine, followed by their commitment profiles (ordered from highest to lowest):

