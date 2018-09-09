Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Kalil Branham Soaks Up Visit
Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham grew up a Michigan fan despite being raised in enemy territory. The 6-1, 197-pounder dedicated his commitment to his late grandfather who was also a massive fan of the Wolverines. Branham was in Ann Arbor over the weekend and found a way to share the moment with his grandfather.
