{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 18:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Kalil Branham Soaks Up Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham loved every minute of his weekend visit to Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham grew up a Michigan fan despite being raised in enemy territory. The 6-1, 197-pounder dedicated his commitment to his late grandfather who was also a massive fan of the Wolverines. Branham was in Ann Arbor over the weekend and found a way to share the moment with his grandfather.

