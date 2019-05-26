Michigan has been busy as of late, landing Baltimore St. Frances (Md.) Academy linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and Port Huron (Mich.) High defensive end Braiden McGregor last week. They’ve also had success in the 2021 class, capturing the much talked about LA Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Well, now McCarthy needs his toys and one such weapon that could fill the void is Missouri City (Texas) Willowridge wide receiver Latrell Neville.

Neville is closing in on 40 total offers, which include Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and just about the rest of the SEC, but something about the Maize and Blue has caught his eye.





