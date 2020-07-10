TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S is back on the podcast, delivering his latest deep dive into the Class of 2021 and beyond.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to talk about what impact the potential for no football season would have on recruiting. He also discusses a 2021 class he likens to Michigan's strong groups of the mid-1990s.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
