Michigan Football Recruiting: Recruits React To Big Win Over WMU
Michigan got up on Western Michigan early and never looked back. The Wolverines dominated the Broncos to the tune of 49-3 and did so in front of many recruits. A couple of seniors were on their official visit but many of the attendees were in Ann Arbor in an unofficial capacity and had a good time on campus.
