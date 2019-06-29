News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 14:47:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star CB Tony Grimes Interested In U-M But Cooling

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gjuicyigkgarjgwqqn5b
Four-star cornerback Tony Grimes likes Michigan but has several schools ahead of the Wolverines right now.

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne four-star cornerback Tony Grimes visited Michigan last year and looks like the kind of guy U-M would like to play in its backfield. At 6-1, 180 pounds he has great length and checks in as the No. 22 overall player in the country. Grimes has some fringe interest in the Wolverines but it's going to take some new effort from the gang in maize and blue to work back into contention for the talented corner.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}