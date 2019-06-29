Four-Star CB Tony Grimes Interested In U-M But Cooling
Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne four-star cornerback Tony Grimes visited Michigan last year and looks like the kind of guy U-M would like to play in its backfield. At 6-1, 180 pounds he has great length and checks in as the No. 22 overall player in the country. Grimes has some fringe interest in the Wolverines but it's going to take some new effort from the gang in maize and blue to work back into contention for the talented corner.
