After its 45-20 win over SMU yesterday, Michigan remained at No. 19 in today's AP poll.

Most of its Big Ten brethren stayed in similar spots as well, with the exception of Wisconsin.

The Badgers fell from No. 6 to No. 18 after their 24-21 home loss to BYU yesterday, the team's first non-conference setback at Camp Randall since 2003.

Ohio State, meanwhile, remained at No. 4, while Penn State and Michigan State each moved up a spot to No. 10 and No. 24, respectively.

Despite its ugly 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt yesterday, Notre Dame also stayed at No. 8.

A 3-0 start has the Iowa Hawkeyes knocking on the door of the top 25, checking in at No. 26.

The Maize and Blue actually moved up a notch in the Coaches poll, going from No. 22 to 21.

Here is a look at both lists: