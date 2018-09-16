Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football Remains At No. 19 In AP Poll, 21 In Coaches

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp (No. 2) recorded his first career sack yesterday.
Lon Horwedel

After its 45-20 win over SMU yesterday, Michigan remained at No. 19 in today's AP poll.

Most of its Big Ten brethren stayed in similar spots as well, with the exception of Wisconsin.

The Badgers fell from No. 6 to No. 18 after their 24-21 home loss to BYU yesterday, the team's first non-conference setback at Camp Randall since 2003.

Ohio State, meanwhile, remained at No. 4, while Penn State and Michigan State each moved up a spot to No. 10 and No. 24, respectively.

Despite its ugly 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt yesterday, Notre Dame also stayed at No. 8.

A 3-0 start has the Iowa Hawkeyes knocking on the door of the top 25, checking in at No. 26.

The Maize and Blue actually moved up a notch in the Coaches poll, going from No. 22 to 21.

Here is a look at both lists:

AP poll

Asmuqq2sfnjpy1vtttm7
Wso9rgbgbybkd2he0rdi

Coaches poll

Rrtdx18hydqzbfjfuj4y

---

{{ article.author_name }}