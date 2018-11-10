Junior running back Chris Evans was the leading rusher after ripping off a late 61-yard touchdown, but junior and former walk-on Tru Wilson was U-M’s best back Saturday. He ran for 58 yards on eight carries and averaged 7.3 per rush.

Rutgers came in giving up more yardage on the ground than only a few teams in college football, but U-M didn’t carve the Scarlet Knights up on the ground in the first half. Senior Karan Higdon rushed for only 42 yards and seemed to miss some holes — he did eclipse 1,000 yards on the season, but averaged just 2.8 yards per carry for the game. His longest run was only nine yards.

Passing Offense: A-



Only a couple of dropped passes by the receivers, sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones and redshirt freshman Oliver Martin, keep this from being a solid ‘A.’ Junior Shea Patterson was on the money in throwing for 260 yards and three scores, and did so in terribly windy conditions. He said he threw the ball as hard as he could to hit a wide-open Nico Collins for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

This might have been Patterson’s best game in a Michigan uniform, and Peoples-Jones was very good, too, with 83 yards on five grabs. Collins’ back shoulder touchdown was a high-level play, one of his two scores.

Rushing Defense: D+

Michigan allowed 152 yards on the ground through three quarters, when the game was at least theoretically in doubt, including an 80-yard touchdown run that was Rutgers’ biggest since joining the Big Ten in 2013. That tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and might have been the most disappointing defensive play of the year.

Outside of his 80-yard run, Isaih Pacheco ran for another 82 yards on 15 carries, so he wasn’t a one-trick pony. But the defense was probably due for a letdown against an awful opponent following three big games. Rutgers finished with 193 yards rushing.

Passing Defense: A

Rutgers’ top receiver Saturday was its backup quarterback, Giovanni Rescigno, who caught a 19-yard pass on a halfback option throw. Their longest passing play was — you guessed it — that 19-yard pass from halfback Pacheco to Rescigno.

Starter Artur Sitkowski completed only 8 of 19 passes for 40 yards. He wasn’t sacked, but a good six of his throws were screen passes. He missed on one in the first quarter that might have been a big play.

Special Teams: B -

A holding call negated what would have been a big kick return against the Wolverines; other than that, coverage was solid. Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin made all of his extra points, though one barely cleared the bar, and punter Will Hart was solid again with a 41.7 average on three kicks, with two that landed inside the 20.

Sophomore kick returner Ambry Thomas had a 30-yard runback, and freshman kicker Jake Moody’s kickoffs were high into the wind and almost worked like punts.