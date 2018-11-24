Rushing Offense: C

Michigan ran for 74 yards on its first 10 first-down carries before the Buckeyes started to slow the first-down ground game, and it included a variety of runs from senior running back Karan Higdon and junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

The Wolverines had to adapt in the third quarter when the Buckeyes took a huge lead. They managed only 16 yards on eight carries in the stanza. U-M finished with a respectable 184 gross yards (161 net), but 88 came in the final quarter when the game was no longer in doubt.

Passing Offense: C+

Patterson was solid at times, but he was under duress much of the game and completed 20 of 34 passes with three touchdowns and a pick. His two touchdowns to sophomore receiver Nico Collins (91 yards on four catches) were beautiful fade routes.

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry dropped two balls at critical times, one that would have put the Wolverines ahead 10-7 in the first quarter, and also dropped another. He needed to be better. Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was solid in catching seven passes for 64 yards.

Rushing Defense: D+

Michigan allowed 168 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone — to that point the run defense had been okay … if only because the Buckeyes rarely ran it, destroying U-M through the air.

OSU managed 25 yards on 10 carries in the third quarter, but outscored the Wolverines to take a commanding lead. The floodgates opened on a blocked punt for a touchdown and an interception on a tipped ball that set up another Ohio State score, and receiver Parris Campbell padded the rushing stats with a 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on a jet sweep. The Buckeyes finished with 249 rushing yards and averaged 6.7 per carry.

Passing Defense: F

A complete failure in all facets. The pass rushers never got home — quarterback Dwayne Haskins wasn’t sacked once — and that created time and space for the OSU athletes on crossing routes. Defensive coordinator Don Brown tried some zone in the second half, but the Buckeyes adjusted to that, too.

The final tally: 318 yards passing and five touchdowns for Haskins, who looked like an NFL quarterback toying with the U-M secondary. Five different receivers had 30 yards or more receiving, led by Campbell’s 114 on five grabs.

Special Teams: C-

Freshman kicker Jake Moody was the bright spot on special teams, making his only two field goals (39 and 31 yards) through early in the second quarter. His kickoffs were outstanding, as well, and one was fumbled (and recovered by U-M) to set up a short Michigan touchdown. Ohio State returned just two kickoffs for 22 yards.

However, sophomore kick returner Ambry Thomas fielded a kickoff headed out of bounds to start a drive inside the 10, and the Wolverines had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. The latter opened the game up and was devastating.