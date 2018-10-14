Michigan Wolverines Football Rises in Rankings
After a tumultuous weekend of college football, Michigan rose above the fray and defeated Wisconsin 38-13 Saturday. This victory propelled the Wolverines up the rankings.
U-M vaulted six spots up to No. 6 in the AP Poll. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4, Penn State fell ten spots after losing to Michigan State to No. 18, Wisconsin fell eight spots to No. 23 and Michigan State checked in at No. 24.
In the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan moved up six sports to No. 7. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4 and Wisconsin dropped nine spots to No. 19.
With the victory over Wisconsin, the Wolverines moved up three spots in CBS’s power ranking to No. 11. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 5 the Sagarin Rankings. In ESPN's Football Power Index, Michigan stayed at No. 6.
Because the dominant nature of Michigan’s victory, the Wolverines moved up one spot in the S&P+ rankings to No. 4, right above Ohio State.
