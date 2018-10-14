Chase Winovich has Michigan in the top-10 of the AP poll. USA Today Sports Images

After a tumultuous weekend of college football, Michigan rose above the fray and defeated Wisconsin 38-13 Saturday. This victory propelled the Wolverines up the rankings. U-M vaulted six spots up to No. 6 in the AP Poll. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4, Penn State fell ten spots after losing to Michigan State to No. 18, Wisconsin fell eight spots to No. 23 and Michigan State checked in at No. 24.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan moved up six sports to No. 7. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4 and Wisconsin dropped nine spots to No. 19.