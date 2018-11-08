Rutgers in the past few years has been one of the worst teams in college football.

This year’s version of the Scarlet Knights is no exception. According to the S&P+ rankings, Rutgers is the 126th best team in college football. Their only victory of the season came against Texas State in the season opener. In that game, Rutgers beat the 103rd ranked team according to S&P+ 35-7.

Rutgers’ offense is one of the worst in college football. In all of the five factor numbers, the Scarlet Knights highest ranking is 122, which is their expected turnover margin.

On offense, the best area for Rutgers is its sack rate. Its sack rate of 3.9 percent is the 27th best in the country. However, its passing S&P+ of 130 in the nation means that while Rutgers doesn’t get sacked often, its not having much success through the air.

The other best offensive statistic for Rutgers is its stuff rate. The Scarlet Knights’ rushing attack does not get stuffed much and has the 53rd best stuff rate at 18 percent.

Freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski has struggled mightily so far this season. He has thrown 14 interceptions and only four touchdowns, while having a 49.8 percent completion percentage. Sitkowski is only averaging 4.0 yards per attempt.

Rutgers has the No. 125 rushing attack, per S&P+. Rutgers does have two running backs who have had a little success so far this season. Sophomore running back Raheem Blackshear is Rutgers leading rusher with 437 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Blackshear is also Rutgers’ leading receiver with 35 receptions for two touchdowns and 316 yards.

Senior running back Jonathan Hilliman has six rushing touchdowns and is averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 72 attempts.

The Scarlet Knights best wide receiver is sophomore Bo Melton who has 25 catches and 216 yards. However, Melton only has a catch percentage of 51 percent. Senior tight end Jerome Washington has 11 catches for 202 yards.

The lone silver lining for Rutgers defense is their pass defense is the 75th best in college football. That’s not good, but that’s Rutgers best area.

Freshmen defensive lineman Mike Tverdov has the most sacks on the team at four and has five run stuffs.

Rutgers is led by two senior linebackers Trevor Morris and Deonte Roberts. Morris has a team-high 57.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 run stuffs, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumbled and four pass break ups. Roberts has 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and seven run stuffs.

Senior defensive back Saquan Hampton has been impressive, racking up two interceptions, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss and 38 tackles.