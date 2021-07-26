Michigan Wolverines Football’s Transformation Started With Great Offseasons

Jim Harbaugh noticed it the minute he walked into Schembechler Hall and saw some of the players he hadn’t seen in weeks. Many of their bodies were different, he recalled — linemen David Ojabo and Julius Welschof were bigger, while some had actually cut bad weight — but all seemed to have the hunger to make themselves the best they could be. That was what he wanted to see coming off a 2-4 season, and while it’s not necessarily an indication of how the season will go, it’s a step in the right direction. Junior end/linebacker Aidan Hutchinson admitted he’d dropped a few pounds for his new responsibilities of playing standing up, and he looked it. “I was already at a good weight,” he said. “I've been at 265, and that's where they want me, in that 260-265 range. I've got more responsibilities this year, so you get a little bit lighter, and I've done that. RELATED: Twenty One Takeaways From Michigan Football At 2021 Big Ten Media Days RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: 'We've Got To Knock [Ohio State] Off Their Perch'

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Ross is one of many who got in great shape in the offseason (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“But I feel like a frickin’ beast right now. I'm 100 percent; I'm rolling. I got cleared to practice around March, but coach [Mike] Macdonald held me out and we had a little argument about it … they held me out of spring ball [even though] I was already cleared to do it. I feel amazing right now, though. Ankle is 100 percent. Everything in my body, I'm going into camp without any bumps or bruises or anything like that. My body, my mind, everything is feeling pretty sound.”

