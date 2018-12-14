Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Junior linebacker Devin Bush wound up leading the team with 79 stops, but the runner-up may come as a bit of a surprise.

TheWolverine staff predicted in August who Michigan's leading tacklers would be this season, and we've decided to take a look back and review how accurate those forecasts were.

Chris Balas: "This one seems like a no-brainer ... and it probably is. Junior Devin Bush is a heat seeking missile in the middle, and though some offenses were designed to negate him last year during the second half of the season, he still finished with nearly 20 more tackles than the No. 2 tackler.

"Junior viper Khaleke Hudson is going to lead this team in TFLs again, but Bush is going to improve on his 102 tackles on his way to an All-America season."

Brandon Brown: "I don’t know how you don’t pick Devin Bush to lead U-M in tackles this fall. Khaleke Hudson might have more sacks, big impact plays and tackles for loss, but Bush was the only player to go over 100 tackles last year and he’ll do it again in 2018.

"The defensive line lost a big time talent in Mo Hurst but Michael Dwumfour and Aubrey Solomon are poised to eat up the middle allowing linebackers to run free in Don Brown's linebacker-friendly defense. That should keep gaps clean giving both Bush and Hudson clear lanes to ball carriers and quarterbacks.

"There's a reason Bush is on several preseason watch lists. Bush. Last season he finished with those 102 tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also picked off a pass and broke up eight others. He's on the Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski watch lists for top defensive player and the Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s top linebacker. He had a great season last year as a sophomore and could improve on that as a junior. He'll lead U-M in tackles by even more than he did last year.

Austin Fox: "There are so many candidates who could fit the bill here. It’s unlikely that any of the defensive backs or defensive linemen wind up as the team’s leading tackler, so that leaves us with the linebacking crew.

"Junior linebacker Devin Bush is probably the safest pick, but junior viper Khaleke Hudson and whoever starts in Mike McCray’s vacated spot (likely either sophomore Josh Ross or redshirt sophomore Devin Gil) are solid choices as well. It’s hard not to pick Bush though.

"His 102 tackles last year were 19 more than anyone else on Michigan’s roster, and were the sixth-most in the Big Ten. The junior’s speed and outstanding football instincts allow him to constantly be around the ball, and there’s no reason to think he won’t have another outstanding season in 2018.

"Bush will be the team’s leading tackler once again on his way to what could be a first-team All-American type season."