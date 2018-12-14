Season In Review: Revisiting TheWolverine's Preseason Tackling Predictions
TheWolverine staff predicted in August who Michigan's leading tacklers would be this season, and we've decided to take a look back and review how accurate those forecasts were.
Junior linebacker Devin Bush wound up leading the team with 79 stops, but the runner-up may come as a bit of a surprise.
What TheWolverine Staff Said in August:
Chris Balas: "This one seems like a no-brainer ... and it probably is. Junior Devin Bush is a heat seeking missile in the middle, and though some offenses were designed to negate him last year during the second half of the season, he still finished with nearly 20 more tackles than the No. 2 tackler.
"Junior viper Khaleke Hudson is going to lead this team in TFLs again, but Bush is going to improve on his 102 tackles on his way to an All-America season."
Brandon Brown: "I don’t know how you don’t pick Devin Bush to lead U-M in tackles this fall. Khaleke Hudson might have more sacks, big impact plays and tackles for loss, but Bush was the only player to go over 100 tackles last year and he’ll do it again in 2018.
"The defensive line lost a big time talent in Mo Hurst but Michael Dwumfour and Aubrey Solomon are poised to eat up the middle allowing linebackers to run free in Don Brown's linebacker-friendly defense. That should keep gaps clean giving both Bush and Hudson clear lanes to ball carriers and quarterbacks.
"There's a reason Bush is on several preseason watch lists. Bush. Last season he finished with those 102 tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also picked off a pass and broke up eight others. He's on the Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski watch lists for top defensive player and the Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s top linebacker. He had a great season last year as a sophomore and could improve on that as a junior. He'll lead U-M in tackles by even more than he did last year.
Austin Fox: "There are so many candidates who could fit the bill here. It’s unlikely that any of the defensive backs or defensive linemen wind up as the team’s leading tackler, so that leaves us with the linebacking crew.
"Junior linebacker Devin Bush is probably the safest pick, but junior viper Khaleke Hudson and whoever starts in Mike McCray’s vacated spot (likely either sophomore Josh Ross or redshirt sophomore Devin Gil) are solid choices as well. It’s hard not to pick Bush though.
"His 102 tackles last year were 19 more than anyone else on Michigan’s roster, and were the sixth-most in the Big Ten. The junior’s speed and outstanding football instincts allow him to constantly be around the ball, and there’s no reason to think he won’t have another outstanding season in 2018.
"Bush will be the team’s leading tackler once again on his way to what could be a first-team All-American type season."
The Final Verdict:
The predictions about Bush leading the team in tackles were spot on.
He led the club with 79 stops, but the squad's runner-up was a bit of a surprise — senior safety Tyree Kinnel with 70.
After Bush and Kinnel, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich was the only other Wolverine who finished with more than 50 (62).
Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross checked in fourth on the team with 50, while junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior safety Josh Metellus finished in a tie for fifth, with 44.
One player that all three staffers mentioned above who didn't quite live up to the hype was Hudson. After his 83 tackles were good for the third most on the roster in 2017, he saw a huge dip in production this time around, finishing with just 37 (tied for seventh on the defense).
Granted, two targeting ejections limited his playing time early in the season, but the drop off in his statistics were alarming nonetheless.
Although Bush's 79 tackles paced the club, they were 23 fewer than the 102 he had last year, which were the sixth most in the Big Ten.
That's certainly not a knock on him by any means, but just further exemplifies how high of a level he has played at the past two years.
Plus, with Michigan's offense possessing the ball for an average of 34:46 (fourth best in the country) per game this season, the Wolverine defense was on the field a lot less than it was in 2017.
