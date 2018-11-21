Junior quarterback Shea Patterson transferred to Michigan for games like these.

With the Wolverines signal-caller just days away from his first trip to The Horseshoe, he is excited for the opportunity to play in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

Growing up in Toledo, Ohio, he rooted for the Maize and Blue, and now gets his chance to play the Buckeyes. Saturday’s game has a lot riding on it beyond just the rivalry, the winner will play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game Dec. 1.

“Obviously, everybody knows how big of a game it is and how much of a rivalry this is to us and them,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot more at stake; there’s a Big Ten title and national playoff spot.

“Not too sure how often both of us have that opportunity, so there’s a lot more at stake than just a rivalry.”

In the last 12 games against Ohio State, Michigan only has one victory. The last loss in Columbus came down to a controversial fourth-down spot on a run by former Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett that moved the chains.

That double-overtime loss doesn’t linger with the Wolverines.

“Everything that happened in the past really doesn’t exist to us,” Patterson said. “We’re all just moving forward and worried about the next week. I think we’re all about this year, we’re all about this game.”

The road Michigan's quarterback took to this game wasn’t easy. Patterson transferred to Michigan after two seasons at Ole Miss and endured a lengthy process to be immediately eligible to play this season for the Wolverines.

While he nearly wasn’t going to be able to play in this game, he doesn’t focus on looking back.

“I try not to think about it too much because it’s in the past,” Patterson said. “When you think how far we’ve come as a team and how close me as an individual not being able to play, I'm just so fortunate enough to get this opportunity to play for the team.”

This team is getting ready for its hated rival with careful preparation.

“I know and everybody in the locker room knows how much it means to us in the building and everybody really who supports Michigan,” Patterson said. "Just have to prepare every single day.”

While he hasn’t played at Ohio State, he has a pretty good idea about what to expect.

“I’ve heard it’s really loud,” Patterson said. “Ohio State has a heckuva fanbase. I think it’s going to be a great environment.”

He’s been to his fair share of difficult environments in the SEC during his time at Ole Miss and this season at Notre Dame and Michigan State. However, with all that is on the line, this is something Patterson has yet to experience in his career.

But he’s not nervous by what awaits him Saturday.

“I think it’s just anxious — I’m anxious to get out there,” Patterson said. “I’m very excited for this game, everyone in the locker room is. We’re all so confident.

“I think that just with the confidence going around here eliminates any kind of nervous jitters.”

The stage is set for Patterson to make his mark on the rivalry.

“This right here is why we play the game – for moments like this and opportunities like this,” Patterson said. “I’m just happy that I get to do it with this group of guys and for this university. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”