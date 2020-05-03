Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson's wait has ended. Patterson has reportedly signed a deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted last week.

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity...I will be more than ready when my number is called.

“He wasn’t a crybaby. He’s an NFL player, and you have to be tough to be an NFL quarterback,” agent Byran Ehrlich told The Detroit News. “He was wading through the process, I was wading through the process, and Shea stayed ready, making sure it was a good fit.

“It took a little bit longer, but now he’s got a home.”

Patterson threw for 5,661 yards with 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions at Michigan, including 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season. He earned Most Valuable Player honors in a vote of his teammates.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh played a big part in helping Patterson find a home, Ehrlich told the News.

“Jim was the absolute the best,” Ehrlich said. “He could not have done more to help Shea than he did. He did everything and beyond to lend a hand. Jim was calling me and making sure he was involved, and he was a big part of the process.”

Patterson will vie for a backup role behind elite K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one or the NFL's best signal callers. His stock took a bit of a hit at The Senior Bowl, where he was reportedly inconsistent during the week.

"If you saw Patterson play this season or last, then you’ve got a pretty clear idea for how his week went," The Athletic reported. "In a word: inconsistent. His best moments happened on the move, like Thursday, when he rolled right and hit [Notre Dame receiver] Chase Claypool with an absolute dart for a 20-yard gain.

"There were too many disappointing moments, though, to think Patterson did anything to boost his draft stock.

"Timing always is going to be tough for quarterbacks at these events, throwing to unfamiliar receivers, but Patterson was noticeably off compared to his North teammates, [Washington State quarterback] Anthony Gordon and potential first-rounder [Utah State quarterback] Jordan Love."