Notes

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's nine receptions and 150 yards were both career-highs, with 87 of his 150 yards occurring after the catch.

• With four receptions on Saturday, junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones now has 25 on the year and is tied with junior receiver Nico Collins for the second most on the team (despite missing the first two games of the season with injury).

Peoples-Jones' four touchdown receptions are also tied with Collins for the team lead.

• Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 27 yards were his most in a game since he tallied 30 in the Sept. 28 blowout of Rutgers.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon's 46 yards were his most in an outing since he compiled 59 in the Oct. 7, 2017, loss to Michigan State.

• Freshman wideout Cornelius Johnson's 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was just the fourth catch of his career, and his first-ever score.