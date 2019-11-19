News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 15:21:00 -0600') }} football

Beyond The Box Score: Bell, Patterson Earn Offense's Highest Grades Vs. MSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has provided us with snap counts and game grades from the Michigan Wolverines' football beatdown of MSU this weekend, allowing us to take a deeper dive into the numbers.

Below are some of the most notable takeaways and observations from the victory that the typical box score did not provide.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell has hauled in at least 81 yards in a game five different times this year.
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Michigan State (24-for-33, 384 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions):

20+ yards: 4-for-6, 118 yards, one touchdown

10-19 yards: 6-for-9, 108 yards, two touchdowns

0-9 yards: 8-for-11, 79 yards

LOS-behind: 6-for-7, 79 yards, one touchdown

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Michigan State:

Left: 6-for-8, 82 yards, two touchdowns

Middle: 16-for-21, 233 yards, two touchdowns

Right: 2-for-4, 69 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks' three touchdown grabs are the third most on the team this season.
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

Ronnie Bell

11

9, 150, 0

1

Nico Collins

7

3, 45, 1

1

Donovan Peoples-Jones

5

4, 48, 1

0

Tarik Black

3

1, 27, 0

0

Sean McKeon

2

2, 46, 0

0

Mike Sainristil

2

2, 21, 0

0

Cornelius Johnson

1

1, 39, 1

0

Nick Eubanks

1

1, 5, 1

0

Tru Wilson

1

1, 3, 0

0

Notes

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's nine receptions and 150 yards were both career-highs, with 87 of his 150 yards occurring after the catch.

• With four receptions on Saturday, junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones now has 25 on the year and is tied with junior receiver Nico Collins for the second most on the team (despite missing the first two games of the season with injury).

Peoples-Jones' four touchdown receptions are also tied with Collins for the team lead.

• Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 27 yards were his most in a game since he tallied 30 in the Sept. 28 blowout of Rutgers.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon's 46 yards were his most in an outing since he compiled 59 in the Oct. 7, 2017, loss to Michigan State.

• Freshman wideout Cornelius Johnson's 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was just the fourth catch of his career, and his first-ever score.

