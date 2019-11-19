Beyond The Box Score: Bell, Patterson Earn Offense's Highest Grades Vs. MSU
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has provided us with snap counts and game grades from the Michigan Wolverines' football beatdown of MSU this weekend, allowing us to take a deeper dive into the numbers.
Below are some of the most notable takeaways and observations from the victory that the typical box score did not provide.
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Michigan State (24-for-33, 384 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions):
20+ yards: 4-for-6, 118 yards, one touchdown
10-19 yards: 6-for-9, 108 yards, two touchdowns
0-9 yards: 8-for-11, 79 yards
LOS-behind: 6-for-7, 79 yards, one touchdown
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Michigan State:
Left: 6-for-8, 82 yards, two touchdowns
Middle: 16-for-21, 233 yards, two touchdowns
Right: 2-for-4, 69 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
Ronnie Bell
|
11
|
9, 150, 0
|
1
|
Nico Collins
|
7
|
3, 45, 1
|
1
|
Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
5
|
4, 48, 1
|
0
|
Tarik Black
|
3
|
1, 27, 0
|
0
|
Sean McKeon
|
2
|
2, 46, 0
|
0
|
Mike Sainristil
|
2
|
2, 21, 0
|
0
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
1
|
1, 39, 1
|
0
|
Nick Eubanks
|
1
|
1, 5, 1
|
0
|
Tru Wilson
|
1
|
1, 3, 0
|
0
Notes
• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's nine receptions and 150 yards were both career-highs, with 87 of his 150 yards occurring after the catch.
• With four receptions on Saturday, junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones now has 25 on the year and is tied with junior receiver Nico Collins for the second most on the team (despite missing the first two games of the season with injury).
Peoples-Jones' four touchdown receptions are also tied with Collins for the team lead.
• Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 27 yards were his most in a game since he tallied 30 in the Sept. 28 blowout of Rutgers.
• Senior tight end Sean McKeon's 46 yards were his most in an outing since he compiled 59 in the Oct. 7, 2017, loss to Michigan State.
• Freshman wideout Cornelius Johnson's 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was just the fourth catch of his career, and his first-ever score.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news