The week of the Michigan state game junior quarterback Shea Patterson is already beat up.

Coming from practice Wednesday, Patterson has his left hand wrapped in ice with the bubble wrap. There’s blood on the plastic, but there’s nothing to worry about for Michigan’s quarterback.

All the ice is a precaution after Patterson cut his left hand in Michigan’s victory over Wisconsin last Saturday and had five stitches.

While Patterson has the battle wounds of the Big Ten conference, he’s about to experience the physicality and the passion of Michigan versus Michigan State. However, he’s not approaching it any differently.

“I kind of grew up around the rivalry,” Patterson said. “I know how important of a game it is for both Michigan State and us. We’re going to attack it with the same enthusiasm we have been the past six weeks and just take it one week at a time.”

Heading into Michigan’s matchup with the Spartans, Patterson said the confidence in the offense is growing. The offense has been steadily improving each week this season and Patterson is a big part of that. As he’s become more comfortable in the offense, the results have followed.

The offense took a big step forward in the victory over Wisconsin, but the unit isn’t content with that performance.

“It’s just kind of on to the next week mentality,” Patterson said. “We had a fun time last Saturday, but that game is over with. It’s in the past, it’s history. It’s almost as if it doesn’t exist anymore. Our main focus is Michigan State.”

Patterson as much as anyone on the offense is coming into his own right as Michigan hits a critical stretch of its schedule. Patterson was a good quarterback at Ole Miss, but what he’s learned from his time so far in Ann Arbor

“Just knowledge about football, knowledge about defenses and coverages and football as a whole,” Patterson said on what he’s learned at U-M. “Work ethic in practice. And just how to carry yourself during practice. Really with Coach Pep, it’s the little things that have got me a lot better. Staying loaded in the pocket, not bouncing around. Always be in position to throw the ball.”

Studying under quarterback guru Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator, Patterson’s game has found a new level.

Part of what Patterson is trying to learn is how not do everything. Patterson said it was his natural instinct to want to make every single play, but with the Wolverine, he’s found that he doesn’t have to do that.

“Growing up, kind of just trying to be a big-time playmaker all the time. As I’m getting older, especially when I’ve gotten here, surrounded by so much talent and so many guys. You’ve got incredible defense, incredible special teams and amazing players around me. So, just manage the game.”

While Patterson may just be tasked with managing the game, he’s done a lot more than that for 6-1 Michigan. With him under center, Michigan has its best offense of the Harbaugh tenure.

Yet, Patterson believes the offense can only keep getting better.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Patterson said. We’ve grown so much as an offensive unit since one. Early in the season, we were figuring ourselves out and we now have an identity and we’re just growing on it.”