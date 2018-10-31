Ahead of Michigan’s game against Penn State, Michigan tight end coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media about his group of tight ends.

- Junior tight end Sean McKeon has been one of Michigan’s best blockers this season. McKeon has the seventh-best pass blocking grade of 74.1 per PFF.

“He’s been outstanding," Moore said. "He allows us to do so many things from multiple positions. He just continues to get better every week with his focus, with his determination, his drive. He’s been awesome.”

- Penn State will provide a challenge for Michigan’s tight ends Saturday.

“Overall as a defense, they’re fast,” Moore said. “They’re active. Try to cause a lot of confusion with all the movement. They’re a good defense and we’ve got to come and be focused and make sure we have a hat on their guys, take of the first level in the run game.”

- Junior tight end Nick Eubanks might not have many receptions, but he’s having great success when he does get the ball. In the last four games, Eubanks has four catches and is averaging over 20 yards per reception.

However, one area where Eubanks is playing well this season is in blocking.

“Really the crazy thing, it’s probably his run blocking,” Moore said. “He’s done an outstanding job of developing his understanding of the run game, but he’s always had the natural athletic ability to do those things. He’s starting to show it more and more and more. He’s just going to keep doing it because he keeps involving himself.”

Moore said Eubanks big plays are a product of both his growth and teams underestimating him.

“Probably a little bit of both when you three guys, they have to deal with three different guys that can make plays in the passing game and the running game, so sometimes he gets lost or he gets open and makes a big play. He’s taken of the advantage of the opportunities. The ball is going his way. He’s going up and getting it.”

- Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry has had a great season with a career-high 23 receptions and 332 yards. However, Moore doesn’t think he’s reached his ceiling yet.

“He’s still got more room to grow,” Moore said. “He gets better and better every week. Still have to fix a little fundamental things in the run game, but he does an amazing job when it comes to knowing what to do, being where you’re supposed to be and making plays in the passing game. He’s done that every week for us.”