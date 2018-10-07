Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Maryland
Taking advantage of Rivals' new partnership with Pro Football Focus and running down their snap counts and player grades - and where it ranked among the team on that side of the ball - from the 42-21 victory over Maryland.
But first, a note on their grading system - a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
69 (95.8%)
|
86.7
|
1
|
Dylan McCaffrey
|
3 (4.1%)
|
60.0
|
T-20
