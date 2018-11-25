Ticker
2018-11-25 14:30:00 -0600

Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Ohio State

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ny1gjeaz5gepcqpkzfw5
Wide receiver Nico Collins had Michigan's highest offensive PFF grade.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Taking advantage of Rivals' new partnership with Pro Football Focus and running down their snap counts and player grades — and where it ranked among the team on that side of the ball — from the 62-39 loss to Ohio State.

But first, a note on their grading system — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

Quarterbacks
Player Snap Count (Percentage) PFF Grade  Rank on U-M Offense 

Shea Patterson

77 (89.5%)

69.7

4

Brandon Peters

2 (2.3%)

60.9

11

Joe Milton

7 (8.1%)

48.0

21
