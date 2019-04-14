Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Spring Game Central

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey
The Wolverine.com

Michigan held its spring game Saturday.

After Michigan's spring game Saturday, here's all of the Wolverine.com's content from the game.

Video Highlights 

Michigan Wolverines Football Video Highlights: Spring Game, Part II

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: The Spring Game, Part I

Stories 

Michigan Wolverines Football: Spring Game Observations

Patterson, McCaffrey & Milton Each Give Their Take On U-M's QB Competition

Michigan Wolverines Football, Aidan Hutchinson On Greg Mattison- 'Betrayal'

Stueber Provides An Update On The Ongoing Right Tackle Battle With Mayfield

Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Settling In

Josh Uche Looking For An Encore Senior Season

Player Interviews 

Videos: Ten Wolverine Players Discuss Saturday Afternoon's Spring Game

Spring Game Videos: McCaffrey, Milton & Patterson Discuss Gattis' Offense

Photos 

Michigan Football Photo Feature, Part I: Wolverines' 2019 Spring Game


---

{{ article.author_name }}